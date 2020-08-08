Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered

Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered

The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, were recovered from them.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police say the accused were drug addicts and mostly targeted elderly people or women alone on the roads. (HT File Photo)

Police claim to have solved a mobile phone snatching in Sector 31 with the arrest of two men.

he accused, identified as Amandeep, 26, and Gurwinder, 25, both hailing from Chamkaur Sahib, had allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone outside her house on August 6.

Bilora Devi had reported that a man had approached her for directions. When she started to explain the way, he snatched her mobile phone and fled with his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle.

The accused were arrested on Friday. The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, were recovered from them.



They were produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

“Both accused are drug addicts and took to petty thefts to meet their daily drug need. They targeted mostly elderly people or women alone on the roads,” said Paramjit Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Sector 31.

MOBILE PHONE SNATCHED IN SECTOR 40

A woman’s mobile phone was snatched in Sector 40 on Saturday afternoon. Nitasha told the police that she was walking to the market around 3pm when two men on a Honda Activa snatched her mobile phone and sped away. A case of snatching was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

25-year-old woman throws newborn from 6th floor of building
Aug 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Special surveys help contain suspected cases, lower fatality in Ghaziabad
Aug 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Navi Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19
Aug 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Soon, get your Covid test results on the phone in Ghaziabad
Aug 08, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.