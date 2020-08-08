Two snatchers held in Chandigarh, stolen mobile phone recovered

Police say the accused were drug addicts and mostly targeted elderly people or women alone on the roads. (HT File Photo)

Police claim to have solved a mobile phone snatching in Sector 31 with the arrest of two men.

he accused, identified as Amandeep, 26, and Gurwinder, 25, both hailing from Chamkaur Sahib, had allegedly snatched a woman’s mobile phone outside her house on August 6.

Bilora Devi had reported that a man had approached her for directions. When she started to explain the way, he snatched her mobile phone and fled with his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle.

The accused were arrested on Friday. The stolen mobile phone and a motorcycle, bearing Punjab registration number, were recovered from them.

They were produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

“Both accused are drug addicts and took to petty thefts to meet their daily drug need. They targeted mostly elderly people or women alone on the roads,” said Paramjit Kaur, station house officer (SHO), Sector 31.

MOBILE PHONE SNATCHED IN SECTOR 40

A woman’s mobile phone was snatched in Sector 40 on Saturday afternoon. Nitasha told the police that she was walking to the market around 3pm when two men on a Honda Activa snatched her mobile phone and sped away. A case of snatching was registered.