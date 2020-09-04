Two snatching cases reported from Chandigarh
The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area
Two separate cases of mobile phone snatching were reported in Chandigarh, police said on Friday.
In the first incident, two bike-borne men targeted Vijay Kumar, a resident of Sector 9, who works as domestic help. He told the police that on Thursday evening he was going back home on a cycle and when he reached near Sectors 7-26 roundabout, two men on a scooter snatched his phone and sped away. A complaint was lodged at Sector 26 police station.
Another snatching was reported from near a liquor shop on Sectors 19-27 road. The police said that Pushpinder landed into an argument with an unidentified person who snatched his phone. However, the police have recovered the phone from the spot.