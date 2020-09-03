Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two snatchings reported from Chandigarh

Two snatchings reported from Chandigarh

In both cases, miscreants on motorcycles targeted women

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image

Two snatching cases in which motorcycle-borne persons targeted women were reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Charanjit Kaur Oberoi, 62, a retired teacher, said two miscreants snatched her purse in front of her house in Sector 44. The purse contained her I-Phone and ₹15,000, Oberoi said.

Police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station.

In Maloya’s panchayat market, an elderly woman’s gold chain was snatched by two people on a motorcycle when she was sitting outside her house. In her complaint, Asha Devi, 65, said she tried to chase the accused after raising the alarm, but they sped away.



Police have recovered CCTV footage in which the accused are visible. A case has been registered at Maloya police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Natasha Suri: I am lucky to have survived Covid-19
Sep 04, 2020 01:58 IST
Meezaan: My father’s not the person who would make calls for me
Sep 04, 2020 01:53 IST
As state eases lockdown restrictions, 14,600 travel on outstation trains in Maharashtra
Sep 04, 2020 01:15 IST
Thane municipal commissioner attributes rise in Covid cases to increased testing
Sep 04, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.