Two snatchings reported from Chandigarh

Two snatching cases in which motorcycle-borne persons targeted women were reported from different parts of Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Charanjit Kaur Oberoi, 62, a retired teacher, said two miscreants snatched her purse in front of her house in Sector 44. The purse contained her I-Phone and ₹15,000, Oberoi said.

Police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station.

In Maloya’s panchayat market, an elderly woman’s gold chain was snatched by two people on a motorcycle when she was sitting outside her house. In her complaint, Asha Devi, 65, said she tried to chase the accused after raising the alarm, but they sped away.

Police have recovered CCTV footage in which the accused are visible. A case has been registered at Maloya police station.