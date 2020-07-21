Two stalking cases reported from Chandigarh

Two stalking cases were reported from Chandigarh on Tuesday.

In the first case, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Ajay, 19, a resident of Daria, Chandigarh, who works as a labourer in Transport Area, Sector 26.

The girl’s father stated in his complaint that on Monday, the accused barged into their house and proposed marriage to his daughter. But, when she refused, the accused threatened to kill her. The girl also told her father that the accused had been following her for last three months and pressuring her to get married.

A stalking case was registered under Indian Penal Code at Industrial Area police station and the accused was arrested. He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

Sector-43 man booked for stalking Lt Col’s wife

In another case, a man was booked for stalking a Lt Colonel’s wife. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh Pannu, a native of Faridkot, currently living in Sector 43, Chandigarh. The woman stated in her complaint that the accused had been calling her from different numbers and threatening her.

She told police that in August 2019, she had lodged a complaint of stalking against Pannu, following which a case was registered that is pending in the district court. The woman said that the accused was harassing her again by calling from different numbers.

The complainant said the accused had abused and threatened her, and was forcing her to retract the allegations she made last year.

A fresh case has been registered under IPC at Sector 36 police station. No arrests have been made so far.