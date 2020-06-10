Two-storey wooden house gutted in Shimla

The flames were spotted by local residents who reached the spot and tried to douse the fire but were unsuccessful. Police and fire tenders put out the fire. (Representative Image/HT File )

A two-storey wooden house, comprising 12 rooms was gutted in Jadoon village, Kumarsain sub-divison, on Tuesday evening.

The house belongs to one Roshan Lal. There was nobody in the house when the blaze broke out.

The flames were spotted by local residents who reached the spot and tried to douse the fire but were unsuccessful. Police and fire tenders put out the fire.

Kumarsain sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Nishant Tomar reached the spot and gave Rs 10,000 to the family.

This is the third incident in Shimla district, in which a house has been gutted in June.