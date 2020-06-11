Two succumb to Covid-19 in Amritsar

Two patients succumbed to Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Wednesday.

The victims are a 45-year-old resident of Bazaar Gorian, Lahori Gate and a 62-year-old woman, who is a resident of Nawan Kot area.

The 45-year old man was admitted to GMCH in a critical state around 3.15am through the flu corner. He passed away soon after, said civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

The patient’s swab samples were collected posthumously and came out positive Thursday morning, he said.

“A 62-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away around 11.15pm,” Kishore said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on June 9. Her condition was critical and she was being administered high-flow oxygen and put on a ventilator, the civil surgeon said.

“The bodies have been wrapped in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and kept in the mortuary. The last rites will be performed on Thursday as per protocol”, said Dr Kishore.

TWO TEST POSITIVE IN MOGA

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga district on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 69.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said one of the patients, a Moga resident, is undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot. He was admitted to the civil hospital on June 9 and later referred to Faridkot hospital as he was having trouble breathing. The second, a resident of Daudhar village was admitted to the community health centre (CHC) at Bagahpurana.

Now, there are four active cases in the district. As many as 65 patients have recovered, she added.