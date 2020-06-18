Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two succumb to Covid-19 in Jammu, UT’s death toll climbs to 66

As many as 57 people have died due to Covid-19 in the Valley since March 8, while nine have died in Jammu region

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(Representative Image/HT)

Two men succumbed to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Wednesday, taking the UTs death toll to 66.

The two men, aged 65 and 68, had been hospitalised in the isolation ward of GMCH.

GMCH medical superintendent Dr Dara Singh said, “One of the patients, a resident of Talab Tillo, had travelled to Delhi and had been suffering from a fever and respiratory infection. The second patient was a resident of Akhnoor.”

Singh said the victims were cremated in Jammu and Akhnoor, respectively, on Thursday in the presence of government officials and policemen.



The Akhnoor resident had visited two private clinics and the sub-district hospital (SDH) before he tested positive.

Authorities have started tracing his contacts. With the two deaths, the death toll in Jammu region has risen to nine. As many as 57 people have died due to Covid-19 in the Valley since March 8.

