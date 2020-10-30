Sections
Two succumb to Covid in Panchkula; no casualty in Chandigarh, Mohali

Also, 160 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Friday, though Chandigarh and Mohali saw some respite with no casualty. Also, 160 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity.

Chandigarh reported 65 fresh cases, including eight in Sector 45, which took the total to 14,351. While 13,469 patients have recovered so far, including 65 discharged on Friday, 225 have died. The number of active cases stands at 657.

In Mohali, 49 cases surfaced, including 30 in the main city, while 21 patients were discharged. As many as 12,298 people have tested positive so far, of whom 11,536 have recovered, 236 have died and 526 are still to be discharged.

Two men, aged 65 and 88, with comorbidities died in Panchkula, taking the district’s toll to 113.

A health worker was among 46 people who were found infected with the virus. As many as 7,124 people, including 144 health workers, have tested positive so far. While 6,819 patients have recovered, 192 cases remain active.

