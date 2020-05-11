Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, count climbs to 58

Two test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, count climbs to 58

Patients had come in contact with Covid-19 positive Hazur Sahib pilgrims

Updated: May 11, 2020 11:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Moga

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients were relatives of Nanded returnees who had tested positive last week. (Nitin Kanotra / HT)

Two persons, who had come in contact of infected Hazur Sahib pilgrims, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the district count to 58.

One of the positive persons is a resident of Baghapurana sub-division. He has been isolated in a government hospital there while the second patient is resident of Daulewala and was admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Moga.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients were relatives of Nanded returnees who had tested positive last week.

“The patients were already in home quarantine and are asymptomatic,” Kang said.



“We have started tracing the contacts of both positive cases,” she added.

On May 5, seven contacts of Huzur Sahib pilgrims had tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

