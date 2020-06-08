Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two test positive in Solan; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 413

Two test positive in Solan; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 413

Both patients had travelled in the same train from Delhi to Himachal

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

(Representational Image/Reuters)

Two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Solan on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 413.

Solan chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that one of the patients, a 46-year-old resident of Nalagarh had returned from Howrah, West Bengal, while the second patient, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Haridwar , worked at a cement factory in Himachal.

Both patients had travelled in the same train from Delhi to Himachal and were put under institutional quarantine at Barotiwala.

185 ACTIVE CASES



There are now 185 active cases in the state. So far, Himachal has recorded 413 cases while five have succumbed to the disease. The state’s recovery rate is 53%.



The second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, a total of 373 people have tested positive for the virus.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state have been affected by Covid-19. The tribal district of Lahaul & Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 123 cases followed by Kangra with 109 cases. A total of 42 cases have been reported in Una, 34 in Solan, 32 in Chamba, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for views on this pic. Replies are interesting
Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST
Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai
Jun 08, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi hospitals being reserved only for Delhiites is‘unfortunate’: Mayawati
Jun 08, 2020 13:44 IST
‘Must know what it did right’: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
Jun 08, 2020 13:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.