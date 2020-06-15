Two women decamp with Rs 8lakh, jewellery from house in Ludhiana

Even as the district police have so far failed to get any clue in Friday evening’s Rs 7lakh burglary in Industrial Area-B, another robbery was reported in Heera Nagar on the Noorwala Road on Monday.

Two women, impersonating as employees of a survey company, robbed Rs 8 lakh and 300gm gold jewellery from a house after injuring the wife of a factory owner in Heera Nagar.

The women had allegedly made the victim sniff some intoxicant, following which she fell unconscious. At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at home.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victim has been rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stable.

The victim, Rashmeet Kaur, 31, is wife of Amarjit Singh, who owns a machine tool factory in Millar Ganj. The couple has three children, including 3-year-old twins, who had gone for tuition at the time of the incident.

Amarjit Singh said he, along with his father had gone to the factory when the incident took place.

According to police, around 11:30 am, minutes after their domestic help left the house, two women, posing to be surveyors, rang the doorbell.

Sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at the Jodhewal police station, said, “When Rashmeet opened the gate, the women demanded water to drink. Rashmeet let them come to the verandah. The women then said they were surveyors and started asking some general questions. Immediately, the women overpowered her and assaulted her with a blunt weapon.”

“The accused also forced her to sniff some intoxicant. After Rashmeet fell unconscious, the women robbed cash and gold after breaking open locks of the almirah,” the police said.

Gurmeet Singh, brother-in-law of Rashmeet, said, “Rashmeet had made a call to her sister in Hoshiarpur minutes before the incident. After she gathered some consciousness, she redialled her number.”

“Rashmeet was only murmuring over phone which was not audible to her sister. After repeated calls, when her sister could not talk to Rashmeet, she made a call to their relatives in the same locality and asked them to go to their house. When relatives rushed to the house, they were shocked to see Rashmeet lying unconscious on the floor and the house was ransacked. Then they informed the police,” said Gurmeet Singh.

He added women had robbed Rs 8 lakh in cash and 300gm gold jewellery from the house.

The SHO added the police have scanned CCTVs installed in the area. The women had gone to several houses in the area. However, no one allowed them to enter, but Rashmeet asked them to enter the house.

The Basti Jodhewal police have lodged an FIR against unidentified women and initiated investigation.