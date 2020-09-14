Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A daily wager told the police that he had forgotten to lock the doors of his house and woke up to both phones gone.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 02:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two unemployed youths in their early twenties were arrested for stealing two mobile phones from Manimajra, the police said on Sunday.

A daily wager, Tehmud Ahmad, told the police that he had forgotten to lock the doors of his house and when he woke up on Saturday morning, he found that both his mobile phones had been stolen.

Police said after tracking the location of the phones and confirming a tip-off from an informer, they arrested Ajay Verma of Mohali and Ajay Kumar of Manimajra on Saturday evening with the two phones.

Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was added to the case already registered under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were presented in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Sep 14, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Sep 14, 2020 01:42 IST
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Sep 13, 2020 22:56 IST
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Sep 14, 2020 01:52 IST

latest news

Eight-fold rise in weapon seizures on Indo-Pak border in Punjab this year
Sep 14, 2020 02:23 IST
Centre to review Chandigarh’s Covid preparedness
Sep 14, 2020 02:20 IST
Two youth held for stealing mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Manimajra
Sep 14, 2020 02:15 IST
Chandigarh man duped of ₹2.13 lakh by woman
Sep 14, 2020 02:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.