U-16 All India Tennis Association Championship Series: Top seeds Aryan, Harleen enter quarterfinals

While Aryan beat Mehraab Singh Rai 8-0, Harleen thrashed Radha Sadhra 8-2.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 03:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Yash playing a shot during the AITA tournament at CLTA, Sector 10, in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Top seeds Aryan Thakur and Harleen Kaur Dhanda recorded easy victories in the U-16 boys and girls pre-quarterfinal matches, respectively, during the ongoing All India Tennis Association Championship Series at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association stadium in Sector 10 on Monday.

With the wins, both the top seeds enter the quarter-finals. While Aryan beat Mehraab Singh Rai 8-0, Harleen thrashed Radha Sadhra 8-2.

In other U-16 boys matches, second seed Navya Verma overpowered Yash Solanky 8-0, Arnav Bishnoi defeated Arpit Garg 8-4 and sixth seed Anirudh Sangra got the better of Manvir Singh Hundal 8-1.

In the U-16 girls matches, second seed Radhika Vasudeva, Vanya Arora and Harleen Kaur Dhanda moved into quarter-finals. Radhika Vasudeva defeated Shriya Singh 8-3 in easy tie. Unseeded Gurmanat Kaur Sandhu upset seventh seed Bhumi Kakkar in a close contested match 8-6.

Gurmanat played consistently with good momentum, to defeat Bhumi Kakkar. Fourth seed Vanya Arora blanked Saira 8-0. Ananya Dogra, Maitreyi Phogat, Bhumika Gupta and Riya Kaushik also advanced into quarter-finals.

