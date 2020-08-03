Sections
Home / Chandigarh / UG admissions: PU issues revised schedule, Chandigarh colleges extend deadline

UG admissions: PU issues revised schedule, Chandigarh colleges extend deadline

The varsity has scrapped the common entrance test and will be admitting students on the basis of their merit in Class-12 exams

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:42 IST

By HT Chandigarh,

Panjab University on Monday issued a revised schedule for admission to its undergraduate courses this year.

The varsity has scrapped the common entrance test and will be admitting students on the basis of their merit in Class-12 exams.

Students wanting to pursue BSc (Hons) and BPharm have to register themselves on the admissions website (http://cetug.puchd.ac.in) by August 9 and have to deposit the fee by 4pm on August 10.

It can be deposited in any branch of the State Bank of India using website-generated challan or through online mode.



The online forms will be available on the website from August 14 and the last date to apply is August 24.

Apply in colleges by August 5

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate courses at government and aided colleges in Chandigarh has been extended till August 5.

Till the end of the previous deadline (August 3), 35,521 applications have been received. As many as 10,745 of these are for admission to BA course in four government colleges of the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘I was told that Rahul Dravid won’t succeed’
Aug 03, 2020 18:45 IST
Five police personnel suspended after custodial death in Madhya Pradesh
Aug 03, 2020 18:43 IST
UG admissions: PU issues revised schedule, Chandigarh colleges extend deadline
Aug 03, 2020 18:42 IST
Man hangs out with owl while working on laptop. Watch
Aug 03, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.