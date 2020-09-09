Sections
Home / Chandigarh / UILS five-year law entrance: Conducting exam not possible amid pandemic, says PU panel

UILS five-year law entrance: Conducting exam not possible amid pandemic, says PU panel

The recommendation, which was made during an online meeting on Wednesday, is subject to approval by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:02 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The high court has asked PU to take a decision in the matter by September 15 and upload it on its website. (HT File)

A Panjab University (PU) panel on Wednesday recommended that conducting the entrance examination for the five-year law course in the present circumstances is not possible by the varsity.

The panel, headed by PU law department dean and syndicate member Anu Chatrath, was constituted after the Punjab and Haryana high court had asked the university to reconsider its decision on scrapping the entrance test for the law course run by University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

The recommendation, which was made during an online meeting on Wednesday, is subject to approval by PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The high court had asked PU to take a decision by September 15 and upload it on its website.



A panel member requesting anonymity said, “It was observed in the meeting that owing to the continuous spread of Covid-19 it will not be possible to conduct any entrance test as the university does not have the required infrastructure for the same.”

“We have already carried out admission on merit basis for BPharma, BSc (Honours) and a few other courses,” said a other member of the panel.

Apart from this, it was also recommended to not hold entrance tests for PG courses if the pandemic situation did not improve. PU has already decided to scrap the undergraduate entrance tests that were scheduled for October this year.

The decision to scrap the law entrance, which was taken on August 11 in view of Covid-19 outbreak, was challenged by two aspirants Navya Raj and Saurav Rao. They had argued that the premise not to hold the entrance is not valid when PU was taking such exams for other courses. Class 12 marks as a sole criterion for determining the suitability of a candidate for admission to the course would be neither reasonable nor reliable, they had contended.

