Sections
Home / Chandigarh / UK-based Khalsa Aid funds emergency food rations for Kenya

UK-based Khalsa Aid funds emergency food rations for Kenya

Khalsa Aid is sponsoring 38 tonnes of food for those economically affected due to the coronavirus in Nairobi

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:54 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, Hindustan Times/London

Khalsa Aid, the UK-based humanitarian relief organisation, has funded emergency food rations for the people in Kenya hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation’s founder, Ravinder Singh, said in a tweet on Sunday: “UK based (Sikh) humanitarian organisation @Khalsa_Aid is funding 38 tonnes of food for those economically affected due to coronavirus in Nairobi.”

Similarly, in a Facebook post, Khalsa Aid said: “We are funding emergency food rations for 1,000s of people in Kenya who are struggling economically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khalsa Aid also thanked Ramgharia Youth Association (RYA) in Nairobi for their assistance.



Besides Kenya, the organisation is also ‘supporting international students and migrant workers in Russia, Cyprus, Ukraine, Canada, the US, Australia and the UK with food rations’, the organization said on Twitter on Monday morning.

Founded in 1999, Khalsa Aid is an international NGO, which provides humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil-conflict zones around the world.

The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of ‘recognise the whole human race as one’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 12:04 IST
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
May 11, 2020 12:41 IST
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
May 11, 2020 08:40 IST
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
May 11, 2020 11:44 IST

latest news

Maybe Ligue 1 was cancelled a little too soon, says Fabregas
May 11, 2020 13:32 IST
DU reopens application for revaluation of answer scripts of Nov-Dec 2019 semester exams
May 11, 2020 13:32 IST
People worried more about health of loved ones than themselves
May 11, 2020 13:29 IST
When Avengers director said working with Marvel was ‘really unpleasant’
May 11, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.