Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’

‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’

The Haryana government plans to set up an ultra heat treated (UHT) milk tetra pack plant at Rohtak at a cost of ₹19.55 crore. The national dairy development board has been...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana government plans to set up an ultra heat treated (UHT) milk tetra pack plant at Rohtak at a cost of ₹19.55 crore. The national dairy development board has been requested to prepare a detailed project report.

UHT milk has a longer shelf life, particularly during summers. ACS, cooperation, Sanjeev Kaushal, said bulk milk coolers would also be provided to the co-op societies throughout Haryana.

This would help ensure improvement in milk quality. These projects were announced by CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his 2020-21 budget speech, he said.

Kaushal said a new milk plant with latest technology and capacity of three to five lakh litres per day (LPD) was also proposed to be established in southern Haryana.



This would cover the national capital region, he said.

The NDDB would submit a detailed project report and the search for land for the plant is going on.

He said the Dairy Development Federation was also supplying sweetened flavoured skimmed milk powder to the elementary education department as part of their midday meal scheme, three days a week, which had recently been increased to six days a week.

With the schools not functioning during the lockdown, the state government had decided to provide dry rations to students. About 600 metric tonnes of skimmed milk powder in 500 gram packs has been supplied for May and June.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 05, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’
Aug 05, 2020 00:48 IST
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Aug 05, 2020 00:57 IST
Elgar Parishad: NIA custody of Hany Babu extended till August 7
Aug 05, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.