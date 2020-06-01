Unable to target liquor baron, attackers open fire at his brother’s house in Chandigarh

Police officials at the spot in Sector 33-C, Chandigarh on Sunday. The masked shooters were caught in the CCTV footage. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

Four to five unidentified men drove up to the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla on Sunday evening, firing 17 shots from 9mm and 32 bore pistols, in what police suspect was a targeted attack on his brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla.

No one, however, was injured in the incident.

About four assailants in a sedan first drove to Rakesh Singla’s bungalow around 6.15pm and asked for Arvind’s address in the same sector.

The damaged windshield of the Land Rover Discovery. ( HT PHOTO )

However, when they reached Arvind’s house they panicked after seeing policemen there as he had been provided security by Punjab police and returned to his brother’s bungalow where they opened fire, hitting the windows and his Land Rover SUV’s windshield, and fled.

Taking stock of the situation with senior police officials, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said: “Seventeen shots were fired and it appears two pistols were used as the shells recovered were from 9mm and 32 bore pistols. There were no casualties and we have accessed the CCTV footage of the assailants. A message was flashed to the Punjab and Haryana control rooms as well to help nab the assailants who drove away.”

A leading liquor dealer in Punjab, Arvind said in his complaint to the police that his mother Usha Singla had called him from Rakesh Singla’s house to tell him that some people had come to meet him.

“But I was in the bathroom and couldn’t take her call. After seeing the police outside my house they drove back to my brother’s house where both my brother and mother were present and opened fire in what seems to be frustration.”

Arvind’s family has been in the liquor retail business for generations.

Rakesh Singla, who owns hotels and businesses in Chandigarh, denied any rivalries being the cause of the shootings.

The bullet shells at the crime scene. Two 9mm and .32 bore pistols were used, say police. ( HT PHOTO )

“We have been in the liquor business for many years and have no rivalries. No threats have been received before this,” he added.

Three police teams with the SSP were present at the spot and questioned Rakesh Singla about any individuals he suspected were involved in the incidents.

Police, who were screening CCTV footage from cameras in the area, said the faces of all four men were covered. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station under the section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.