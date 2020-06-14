Sections
Unidentified man found hanging near 3BRD station in Chandigarh

No identification card or suicide note was found.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An unidentified man was found hanging in the forest area between 3BRD Air Force Station gate and Ram Darbar on Sunday evening.

Police said they received information about the body around 4pm, but the man, who appeared to be around 40 years old, seemed to have died in the morning.

No identification card or suicide note was found. There were no injury marks on the body. Police have ruled out foul play and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

