Chandigarh / Unidentified men booked for kidnapping, assaulting Dhanas man

Dump him outside his house on Saturday morning

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 22-year-old man was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by unidentified men in Dhanas on Friday night, police said.

On the basis of victim Balwant’s brother, Deepak, Sarangpur police registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons, who are on the run.

Deepak alleged that Balwant was kidnapped by the unidentified men over some old rivalry. They picked him up around 10pm and assaulted him inside a sedan car. They returned on Saturday morning and threw him out of a moving car outside his house.

Meanwhile, police are looking into the brothers’ claims as they were also recently booked in an assault case.



