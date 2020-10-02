Sections
Union education minister inaugurates new building at PU

Two books were also released by the minister during the programme

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Human Resource Development (HRDC) building located on the south campus of Panjab University (PU).

Two books were also released by the minister during the programme. During his address, Pokhriyal said, “Panjab University has given many great personalities not only to the nation, but to the world. The varsity has been doing very well in recent rankings released at national and international levels.”

He appreciated the educationists for working like warriors during the pandemic. “As the society and social environment are changing due to changing technology, we have to make education dynamic as well. Teachers must be at the centre of fundamental changes being made in the education system,” he said, while discussing the New Education Policy.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said that HRDC was one of 50 such centres set up by the University Grants Commission to provide in-service training to college and university teachers. “The Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) project has funded the construction of the new building of this centre, which includes all modern facilities and hostels for the trainees,” he added.

Honorary director, HRDC, professor SK Tomar said, “The new building has state-of-the-art facilities to cater to the faculties of the region. It will become a hub of knowledge and wisdom in the coming times.”

