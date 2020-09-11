Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Union minister virtually inaugurates blood donation camps across tricity

Union minister virtually inaugurates blood donation camps across tricity

A total of 778 units of blood was collected during blood donation camps held at 10 different locations of the tricity. The camp was organised by Competent Foundation to mark the...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:50 IST

By Ht Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A total of 778 units of blood was collected during blood donation camps held at 10 different locations of the tricity. The camp was organised by Competent Foundation to mark the 57th birthday of BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. Earlier, camps were inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal via webinar in the presence of Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP’s national spokesperson for economic affairs, Sanjay Tandon, and his wife Priya Tandon. This session featured a talk on Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

‘Vikel Te Pikel’ initiative: Maharashtra government to connect farmers with 1,370 market-based value chains
Sep 11, 2020 01:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s neighbour designer Manish Malhotra gets Mumbai civic body notice over ‘illegal construction’, given 7 days to reply
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Delay in FYJC admission due to stay on Maratha reservation worries Maharashtra colleges over completion of syllabus
Sep 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Interim stay on Maratha reservation: Maharashtra government to move CJI; CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks opinion on course of action
Sep 11, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.