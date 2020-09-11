Union minister virtually inaugurates blood donation camps across tricity

A total of 778 units of blood was collected during blood donation camps held at 10 different locations of the tricity. The camp was organised by Competent Foundation to mark the 57th birthday of BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. Earlier, camps were inaugurated by Union minister Piyush Goyal via webinar in the presence of Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP’s national spokesperson for economic affairs, Sanjay Tandon, and his wife Priya Tandon. This session featured a talk on Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.