Unlock 1: Curfew relaxed by 14 hours, religious places opened in Himachal

As the state enters phase one of Unlock 1, the state government has relaxed the statewide curfew by 14 hours and allowed residents to visit religious places.

Now, movement will be restricted from 8pm to 6am throughout the state, except for essential services. The new guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will continue up to June 30.

A notification issued by the state government says religious places will be open to only residents of Himachal Pradesh as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the department of language, art and culture.

RESTAURANTS CAN FUNCTION AT 60% CAPACITY

Restaurants and eateries can serve food by operating at 60% of their capacity and in accordance to SOPs issued by the department of tourism.

People will only be allowed to enter the state with valid passes issued by district magistrates or nodal officers appointed for interstate movement of migrants and other stranded people.

Inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited. However, taxis will ply with the permission of deputy commissioners concerned.

Inter-district movement of public transport buses, taxis, private vehicles and autos will be allowed without passes.

Taxis and private vehicles will be allowed on road during permitted hours.

Residents can exit the state without permit but if they intend to visit other states for a shorter duration for medical, business or official purposes and intend to return to state within 48 hours, they may exit the state with permit and return without being quarantined, provided they are asymptomatic.

NO TOURISTS ALLOWED IN HOTELS

Hotels will be opened for the use of those in the state for business purposes and not for tourism. Local residents can also stay in hotels but tourists from other states will not be entertained till further orders.

Orchardists, agriculturists, contractors and project proponents will have to arrange quarantine facilities for all labourers brought to the state from outside.

Educational institutions will not be used as quarantine centres and preference will be given to community buildings, hotels and guest houses.

Anyone coming from a red zone will be institutionally quarantined while all asymptomatic persons will be home quarantined. Persons jumping home quarantine will be taken to institutional quarantine facilities.

Any person demanding better facilities other than those identified by the district administration will be allowed to quarantine in paid facilities, which have been pre-identified and notified by the district administration.

WEEKEND COMMUTERS TO GET PASSES

Daily, weekend commuters through interstate barriers will be issued passes without any quarantine requirements. However, it will be individual’s personal responsibility to report at health facilities in case of flu or influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms.

All persons coming from abroad will be quarantined as per the guidelines of the ministry of health and welfare.