Unlock 3.0: Punjab CM seeks DCs’ views on opening gyms, coaching centres

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said the final decision on opening of gyms and coaching centres, and other relaxations in Unlock 3.0 will be taken after detailed deliberations on inputs received from the deputy commissioners (DCs).

During a review meeting (through video-conferencing) with the DCs and health officials on Covid-19 containment and management arrangements, the CM said while the central government has announced certain relaxations, including permission for gyms and coaching centres, as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, he will decide on the same after an assessment of the ground situation. He asked the DCs to think through and submit their views to chief secretary Vini Mahajan.

Taking serious note of reports of violation of social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols by some shopkeepers, Amarinder directed the DCs to order shutdown of shops for three days in the case of first offence and more number of days for subsequent violations. He further asked the DCs to strictly enforce all safety protocols and norms, including wearing of masks and social distancing, to check the spread of the pandemic.

Dr KK Talwar, who heads the expert committee advising the state government on health and medical education, said scientific data shows that wearing of masks is as effective as lockdown, as it not only prevents spread of infection but also lowers mortality. DGP Dinkar Gupta, who was also present, said from March 23 to July 29, a total of 14,384 FIRs have been registered and 19,850 persons arrested for various violations. Another 5.50 lakh persons have been fined for violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Expressing grave concern over the increasing mortality, the chief minister called for concerted efforts to bring down the fatality rate. “With early detection being the only cure, the message of early treatment has to go down more effectively,” he said, directing the DCs to take all steps necessary to create awareness among people to go for testing at the first sign of illness.

Given the spiralling cases, he said, all DCs should work closely with the health department and police to secure the willing cooperation and support of people, especially religious and community leaders. The DCs of some of the worst affected districts — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Mohali — briefed the meeting on the situation in their respective regions and the measures being taken to monitor, track, test and treat people, according to an official release. Jalandhar SSP said given the social stigma attached to the illness, the district police had made it mandatory for all chemists to report those buying medicines for the treatment of fever and flu.

Amarinder suggested the appointment of a dedicated Covid prevention monitor to ensure compliance at every private institution where a number of people are expected to come. He also asked the DCs to take steps for distribution of masks free of cost to the needy, and also make sanitisers and mask vending machines available in public places.