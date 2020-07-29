Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Unlock 3.0: Chandigarh unlikely to remove night curfew, may extend timings

Currently, the night curfew is in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

There will be exceptions for eating outlets, hotels and restaurants that can remain operational till 9 pm. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The UT administration is unlikely to remove the night curfew as stipulated by Unlock 3 guidelines, issued by the central government on Wednesday. Instead, the administration is mulling extending the night curfew timings.

Currently, the night curfew is in place from 10 pm to 5 am. While the Centre has removed night curfew and restrictions on movement of people during this period, the UT administration is likely to extend it from 8pm to 5am.

There will, however, be exceptions for eating outlets, hotels and restaurants that can remain operational till 9 pm, a senior UT official said.

The administration had held discussions with the city’s traders, who agreed to close down their shops by 8pm. As per Home ministry guidelines, states and UTs can prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose restrictions deemed necessary based on their assessment of the situation. They have, however, asked the administration to grant other relaxations as per Unlock 3.



UT administrator VPS Badnore will take a final decision on the matter.

