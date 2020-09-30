Unlock 5: Cinema halls, multiplexes to open at 50% capacity in Chandigarh from October 15

Cinema halls and multiplexes are set to open in the city from October 15 after a gap of more than seven months.

The UT administration will be following the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines issued by the Union home ministry which mandate opening of cinema halls at 50% capacity from October 15. The decision to open educational institutions like schools has been left with states and Union Territories.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “We will allow opening of cinema halls and multiplexes as per the MHA guidelines. Regarding the opening of schools and colleges, a decision will be taken in Thursday’s war room review meeting and discussions will be done with different stakeholders on the issue.”

Apart from this, business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions, opening of swimming pools, entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted, for which the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the central ministries concerned.

Re-starting schools up to UT admn

The Centre has given flexibility to the UT take a call on opening schools, colleges and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation.

States and UTs will prepare their own SOPs regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of educational establishments based on the guidelines to be issued by the Union education ministry, keeping local requirements in view.

100-guest bar on gatherings relaxed

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations have already been allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons outside the containment zones only. Now, the Centre has granted states and UTs the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, but only outside containment zones, after October 15.

In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory. For open spaces, size of venue will be considered to fix the guest limit, besides strict observance of all Covid norms.