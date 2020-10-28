Sections
Unlock 5 extended till November 30 in Chandigarh

MHA guidelines issued on September 30 will now remain in force for one more month

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As per the Central government directions, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday extended Unlock 5 in the city till November 30.

The ministry of home affairs’ guidelines for reopening the economy, educational institutes and other social facets, which were issued on September 30, will now remain in force up to November 30, with no change.

However, lockdown will continue to be implemented in containment zones.

Three areas were declared as micro containment zones on Wednesday. These include House No. 3410 to 3420 in Sector 15, 501 to 508 in Sector 26 (Police Lines) and 755 to 769 in Sector 44A. Meanwhile, containment restrictions were removed from House No. 805 to 809, Kishangarh, with immediate effect.

