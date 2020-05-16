Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Upset over not taking her out, Phillaur woman sets husband on fire, booked

Upset over not taking her out, Phillaur woman sets husband on fire, booked

The man, a railways employee, sustained over 45% burns, police said

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 27-year-old woman in Phillaur town of Jalandhar district was booked on Friday for allegedly set her husband on fire in his sleep as she was annoyed with him for not taking her for shopping and to her parents’ place during the lockdown.

The man, a railways employee, sustained over 45% burns, police said.

Ramandeep Kaur (27) was married to Gurpreet Singh (29) of Phillaur’s Atwal Colony seven months ago after they came in contact through a social networking site, police added. Her parental house is in Kartar Nagar locality of Khanna in Ludhiana district.

“She always pressurised me to take her to her parents’ house and for shopping. Even during the lockdown, she continued with different demands. I, however, refused to go out due to the ongoing curfew,” Gurpreet said.



He is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana.

On Wednesday night, the two had a heated argument following which he went to sleep. Around 12:30am she poured some inflammable substance over him and set the bed afire, the complainant said.

Sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the couple fought on several occasion in the previous weeks.

“We have recorded the complainant’s statement. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her on Friday,” the SI said.

