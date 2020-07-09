Use your ‘friendship’ with Trump to protect Indian students in US: Bhagwant Mann to Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his friendship with US President Donald Trump for the benefit of millions of Indian students studying in the US so that they are not made to leave the country.

In a statement issued here, Mann said Trump administration’s decision to ask more than 2.5 million Indian students in the US to leave the country was disastrous.

Terming the decision as shocking, Mann said foreign students studying in the US had paid large sums of money in fee to various colleges and universities and asking them to leave will cast a shadow on their future, besides the economic losses.

Mann said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging them to immediately get in touch with the White House to protect the interests of Indian students in the US.

He said if Trump could authoritatively import hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, why couldn’t our Prime Minister exert pressure on the US to allow the hassled Indian students to stay back.