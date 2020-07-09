Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Use your ‘friendship’ with Trump to protect Indian students in US: Bhagwant Mann to Modi

Use your ‘friendship’ with Trump to protect Indian students in US: Bhagwant Mann to Modi

Mann said foreign students studying in the US had paid large sums of money in fee to various colleges and universities and asking them to leave will cast a shadow on their future, besides the economic losses

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leverage his friendship with US President Donald Trump for the benefit of millions of Indian students studying in the US so that they are not made to leave the country.

In a statement issued here, Mann said Trump administration’s decision to ask more than 2.5 million Indian students in the US to leave the country was disastrous.

Terming the decision as shocking, Mann said foreign students studying in the US had paid large sums of money in fee to various colleges and universities and asking them to leave will cast a shadow on their future, besides the economic losses.

Mann said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging them to immediately get in touch with the White House to protect the interests of Indian students in the US.



He said if Trump could authoritatively import hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, why couldn’t our Prime Minister exert pressure on the US to allow the hassled Indian students to stay back.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.