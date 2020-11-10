Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / UT creates database of 10,000 health workers on Covid vaccine priority list

UT creates database of 10,000 health workers on Covid vaccine priority list

The Chandigarh health department has prepared a database of about 10,000 medical professionals working in around 45 facilities in the city, who will be given the Covid-19...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh health department has prepared a database of about 10,000 medical professionals working in around 45 facilities in the city, who will be given the Covid-19 vaccine on priority, senior officials said on Monday.

The exercise has been conducted in response to the health ministry’s communication to the states and UTs to prepare a database of healthcare workers working in public as well as private sector, who can be given Covid-19 vaccine precedence.

The health ministry in the communication in mid-October had told UTs and states that since numerous efforts were underway to develop multiple Covid-19 vaccines, the ministry had started the preparatory activities so that it can be expeditiously rolled out once available.

Officials said that among those on priority are frontline workers, including auxiliary nurse midwives, multi-purpose workers, accredited social health activists and their supervisors, nurses, medical officers, and both allopathic (MBBS and/or postgraduates, teaching and non-teaching and doctors on administrative posts) and Ayush doctors at Ayush dispensaries as well as other public health centres and hospitals.

Officials said that the list of workers with UT health department in Government Multi Speciality Hospital at Sector 16 and associated hospitals in sectors 45, 22 and Manimajra, and Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 has been communicated to the ministry. The private doctors associated with the city’s Indian Medical Association have also been enlisted on priority.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump fires US defence secretary Mark Esper
Nov 10, 2020 00:10 IST
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST

latest news

3,277 new cases take Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1,723,135
Nov 10, 2020 00:34 IST
Mumbai civic body allows firecrackers only on Diwali day: Traders upset, activists welcome it
Nov 10, 2020 00:31 IST
New promotion policy for GMCH-32 doctors implemented
Nov 10, 2020 00:31 IST
IPL 2020, MI’s Predicted XI: MI likely to go for a tactical bowling change
Nov 10, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.