UT DGP okays promotion of 928 cops

UT DGP okays promotion of 928 cops

The police department will also be sending large batches for promotional training so that a pipeline of eligible personnel is created and future promotions can be done without any delay

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

UT director-general of police, Sanjay Baniwal has approved the promotions of 928 police personnel who have been granted personal ranks, including 390 assistant sub-inspectors, 66 head constables and 472 senior constables as a welfare measure in Chandigarh Police department.

Last year too, the DGP had approved promotions of 467 police personnel who were promoted to their ranks including 416 ASIs and 51 head constables on Independence Day.

Besides, a total of 307 police personnel have also been promoted to their regular due promotions for ranks of inspector, sub-inspector and ASI from August 2019 to date, including 68 personnel being promoted on Friday.

The department will also be sending large batches for promotional training so that a pipeline of eligible personnel is created and future promotions can be done without any delay.



