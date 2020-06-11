Sections
UT district courts limit filing of new cases to 125

In fresh restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh district courts will accept filing of only 125 cases per day. As per an order released by the district and...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In fresh restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh district courts will accept filing of only 125 cases per day. As per an order released by the district and sessions judge, the filing of cases is allowed from 10am to 1pm. Moreover, a single advocate can file only 10 cases per day.

