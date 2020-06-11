UT district courts limit filing of new cases to 125
In fresh restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh district courts will accept filing of only 125 cases per day. As per an order released by the district and...
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:26 IST
In fresh restrictions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chandigarh district courts will accept filing of only 125 cases per day. As per an order released by the district and sessions judge, the filing of cases is allowed from 10am to 1pm. Moreover, a single advocate can file only 10 cases per day.