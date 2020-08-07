Sections
UT education dept planning webinars, online classes for Ladakh students

Besides web lessons, the department will also send stationery and other supplies to help the students get through the lockdown.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT education department is planning to conduct webinars for students from Ladakh pursuing studies in the city.

This was discussed in the standing committee meeting of administrator’s advisory council on education held on Friday at Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Directorate in Sector 42 here.

Committee chairman Lt Gen (retd) KJ Singh, who floated the suggestion, said, “There are around 500-600 students from Ladakh in the city who are now at home. Due to the pandemic, the livelihood of their families has also been affected and it is important for us to support them.”

Besides providing seminars and lessons, Singh said the department will also be sending them stationery and other supplies to help them get through the lockdown. Singh said the suggestion has just been floated and details on what the webinars will be about are yet to be chalked out.



UT education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar apprised about various activities conducted during the lockdown period in schools and colleges of Chandigarh. Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan mission coordinator Dr Manjit Kaur gave a detailed presentation about the activities held in this duration in government schools here. The presentation highlighted online teaching of schoolchildren and students with special needs. Other activities being conducted online were also a part of the presentation. Online admission in schools, PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) preparedness and voluntary collaborations were also highlighted.

RUSA mission coordinator Dr Dalip Kumar briefed about the major reforms highlighted in the New Education Policy, 2020. He also mentioned different online academic activities carried out during the lockdown, along with achievements of the students and colleges at national level.

Vivek Atray, a member of the committee, opined that National Sports Day should be celebrated in a big way which would help the city residents, especially students, in physical fitness and mental wellness. He suggested that compulsory NCC training should be included in the calendar of activities in Chandigarh institutions.

