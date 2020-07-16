Sections
UT holds review meeting with CBSE for PISA preparedness

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PISA examination has been pushed further and tentative dates for field and main trials of PISA were also discussed

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A virtual review meeting for Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) preparedness was held with Manoj Ahuja, CBSE chairperson, Joseph Emmanuel, director (academics) and Biswajit Saha, director (training and skill education) on Thursday.

In Chandigarh, the meeting was chaired by UT adviser Manoj Parida along with UT education secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar and SCERT director SS Dahiya.

Joseph Emmanuel made a brief presentation regarding the status of the PISA preparedness of UT Chandigarh. He shared the details of board results, assessment of CCT tests, and a sample survey of UT schools. He said that Teacher Energized Textbooks (TET) for teachers and PISA primer for parents would be shortly shared with the city. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PISA examination has been pushed further and tentative dates for field and main trials of PISA were also discussed.

Manoj Ahuja raised the issue of low participation of students of government schools in online assessment. He further expressed concern about the availability of smartphones and internet connection with students belonging to EWS families. He also requested the administration to plan regular online training for the teachers so that they could prepare the students for taking the PISA examination.



Arun Kumar Gupta assured Ahuja that the department will make all efforts to ensure maximum participation of students of government schools in the online assessment of CCT. It was also decided that monthly meetings will be held to review the preparedness for PISA.

Parida requested Ahuja to supply the printed booklets (PISA primer) for parents so that these can be delivered at their residences. He directed the SCERT director to explore all the ways to reach all the students during this pandemic.

