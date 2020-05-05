Chandigarh’s cross-border movement plans hit as Panchkula stays put with curbs

Police using thermal scanners on commuters at a naka at YPS Chowk near Mohali-Chandigarh border on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

The UT administration’s plan to open up city’s borders and allow opening of shops and industrial units has hit a roadblock as the Panchkula administration is sticking to their restriction orders for cross-border movement.

The UT on Monday allowed inter-city movement of people and vehicles, both public and private. While Mohali agreed to UT demand for issuing movement passes for private persons and official ID cards for government officials, Panchkula administration is allowing no entry from Chandigarh, exempting only emergency vehicles, ATM cash vans, LPG and oil containers, health officials and staff among other authorised government officials.

Significantly, as per the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, nearly 30% of management of industrial units in Chandigarh residing in Panchkula commutes across the borders daily.

On May 1, Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja had barred “movement for any additional purpose (not allowed under exemptions) without specific exemptions granted by this office.”

Panchkula SDM Dheeraj Chahal said, “Movement passes are only permitted to those with medical or other emergencies. One-time pass can be issued in case of private employees of Chandigarh and Mohali, but they, as per the orders, have to get themselves accommodated there only. We are not allowing entry to Panchkula without restricted movement passes.”

Meanwhile, Mohali DC Girish Dayalan on Tuesday said as the district borders Chandigarh and Panchkula, it is necessary to align relaxations with those given in these places to enable genuine movement of people. Those working in Chandigarh and Panchkula but residing in Mohali may apply at https://epasscovid19.pais, he said.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “I am coordinating with the neighbouring cities to sort out the problem of entry/exit at inter-state borders.”

All three administrations are undertaking thermal screening of outsiders coming to their cities.