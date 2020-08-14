UT tells PGIMER, GMCH-32 to reserve 100 beds each for Covid patients from city

At Post Graduate of Medical Education and Research’s Covid Care Centre, only 57 critical patients belong to Chandigarh, 54 are from Punjab, 16 from Haryana, 11 from Himachal Pradesh and the remaining from other states. (HT FILE)

With a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases, and a realistic prospect of shortage of beds for critical Covid-19 patients in the city, the UT administration, on Thursday, directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to reserve 100 beds each for critical patients from the city.

The UT health secretary, in a letter to the director, PGIMER, has requested “immediate earmarking of 100 beds with critical care facility and keep it in reserve for Chandigarh patients.” If necessary, beds outside the Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) block should be used, it was further stated.

The letter notes, “There has been a spread of infection in Chandigarh in recent times which may lead to shortage of beds for critical patients of Chandigarh.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, in the war room review meeting, decided that additional facilities for 200 beds-- 100 in PGIMER and 100 in GMCH-32-- should be created exclusively for Chandigarh’s Covid-19 patients.

UT PLANS DISRUPTED

As per the contingency plan prepared by the Chandigarh administration, 300 beds were to be set aside for critical patients. Of these, 200 beds were for critical patients at the dedicated Covid hospital at NHE, PGIMER. The scope for expansion of an additional 100 beds was also kept at the facility.

Further, a similar facility of 100 beds was to be created by GMCH-32 at the Sector 48 hospital by converting the existing hospital into a dedicated Covid hospital.

But it was observed that many beds in the Covid hospital at NHE, PGIMER, were occupied by patients from adjoining states.

Of the 300 beds available in the city currently, only 91 are occupied by patients from city while the rest are from neighbouring states. Of the 149 patients at the Covid Care Centre at PGI, only 57 belong to Chandigarh, 54 are from Punjab, 16 from Haryana, 11 from Himachal Pradesh and the remaining from other states. In GMCH-48, out the total 44 critical patients admitted, 34 are from Chandigarh.

FOR MODERATE SYMPTOM PATIENTS

The bed capacity for patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic patients has also been expanded.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “As many as 600 beds are available in Hostel No 8, 9 and 10 of Panjab University for taking care of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.”

He also stated that facilities in James Hotel have been requisitioned, where the Covid positive patients, who can afford to pay the charges can stay and avail the facilities. Eden Hospital has also been made available for Covid treatment in Chandigarh.

For patients availing facilities at James Hotel, Sector 17, the charges will be Rs 3,500 a day for single occupancy, including three times meal, and Rs 4,000 for double occupancy.

HELP DESK FOR ACTIVE PATIENTS

The UT Administration has also set-up a helpdesk for Covid-19 active patients who are in home isolation. The prime-objective of the helpdesk is to have regular interaction with patients and provide the medical assistance in case of emergency. The patients will be contacted on a daily basis. On Thursday, the doctors interacted with the patients through a video call and responded to their queries.