Chandigarh urban planning dept to take final call soon on Sector 39 mandi

Funds will be allocated for the new grain, vegetable and fruit market in Sector 39 once the Chandigarh urban planning department finalises all plans. (HT photo)

Chandigarh: The UT urban planning department will take a final call soon on the revised plans submitted to it by the marketing committee for the new grain, vegetable and fruit market in Sector 39.

The committee modified the plan and drawings prepared by a consultant to ensure that the new market did not have the same bottlenecks as the old grain and vegetable market in Sector 26.

Funds will be allocated for the market once all plans are finalised.

The administration has suggested some changes to the urban planning department in the plan submitted by the consultant, an official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. Apart from this, the department has also been made aware of the requirement of the committee for the new market. In the first plan, there were some deficiencies in traffic management, which had been rectified, he added.

In August 2015, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the UT administration to start the mandi work.

Though the administration in its affidavit to the court had said that the market would open in Sector 39 by March 31, 2016, things could not be finalised on time.

Only one shed and five toilet blocks have been built in the market so far. In its plan, the administration had decided to get the market committee office, Kisan Seva Kendra, cold storage, office block built for commission agents here.