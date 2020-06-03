Uttarakhand man tests positive in Chandigarh, 5 contacts quarantined

Sections
The 25-year-old man had reached the city from Delhi on May 22 to visit his mother, who works as a domestic help at a house in Sector 21

Five people were quarantined and sampled in Sector 21 on Wednesday after a 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand, who has been working in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting his family in Chandigarh. The case will not be added to Chandigarh’s tally, which so far has reported 301 infections.

A UT spokesperson said that the man had reached the city on May 22 to visit his mother, who works as a domestic help at a house in Sector 21.

Upon developing fever and sore throat on June 1, he visited Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the next day and was sampled.

His two family contacts living in the domestic help quarters and three members of the owner’s family have been sampled. Their reports are awaited.



