Uttarakhand natives stranded in Chandigarh made to wait for buses for six hours in scorching heat

According to police records, a total of 3,140 people reached at the nine checkpoints earmarked for boarding the buses

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:30 IST

By Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Stranded natives of Uttarakhand waiting for buses at exhibition ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh /HT)

Scores of stranded people eager to return home had to wait for nearly six hours in the scorching heat as the buses sent to ferry them by the Uttarakhand government arrived late on Monday.

Police officials said the buses were supposed to arrive at 10am according to the schedule shared by the Uttarakhand government, but the buses arrived at 4pm to ferry the natives living in Chandigarh.

“People, including children, who had to board buses, arrived as early 8am due to fear of being left out. They were made to sit on roads as no prior arrangement was made by the local administration,” the officials said.

“We the migrants will be allowed to board the buses immediately after the medical screening. However, the officers coordinating from Uttarakhand could not be reached despite repeated attempts.” said a senior police official.



According to police records, a total of 3,140 people reached at the nine checkpoints earmarked for boarding the buses.

A total of 113 buses were sent to pick the people. Since they arrived late, a total of 85 buses departed ferrying nearly 2,666 people.

In each bus, 25-27 people were allowed sit with social distancing norms in place, the police official said.

“We had to arrange food and other essential items for people who waited in the scorching heat. Health of some also deteriorated as they had not eaten since last night” added the police official. Police said remaining 550 persons will leave the city by midnight.

Likewise, Himachal Pradesh government also sent 49 buses to ferry 1,239 persons from different towns, including Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Lahual and Spiti.

