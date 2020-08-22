Vaccinate livestock to prevent disease outbreak: Ludhiana vet varsity experts

Sections
Since the prevailing hot and humid climatic conditions are favourable for the growth of microorganisms, this can result in disease outbreaks, leading to sickness and high mortality of valuable dairy animals, causing huge economic losses to farmers

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

With recent reports of illnesses among livestock at various dairy farms in Punjab with symptoms of respiratory problems and fever, experts of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have advised owners to vaccinate the livestock against HS and FMD oil adjuvant vaccine for long term immunity, preferably with combined vaccine .

Since the prevailing hot and humid climatic conditions are favourable for the growth of microorganisms, this can result in disease outbreaks, leading to sickness and high mortality of valuable dairy animals, causing huge economic losses to farmers.

Scientists of animal disease research centre of GADVASU also investigated the outbreak of respiratory infection with high mortality at Khanna.

Farmers have also been advised to provide fresh fodder and concentrate depending on the production, age and reproductive condition of bovines. Experts also advised farmers to keep animals at comfortable distance in airy and ventilated sheds.



This weather is also favourable for the growth of fungus. Therefore, farmer should check that mould infested feed and fodder is not fed to livestock and feed and feed ingredients should be kept in a dry place. If urea was applied in fodder field then farmers were advised not to use this fodder minimum one week for animal consumption.

