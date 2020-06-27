Vande Bharat Mission: 129 arrive in Chandigarh from Ukraine

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, 129 Indians were brought back from Borispol (Ukraine) in an Air India flight which landed at Chandigarh International Airport at 12.50 am on Saturday.

This is the second flight from Ukraine which has arrived at Chandigarh with stranded Indians. The first had arrived from Kiev.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all passengers arriving from Borispol have been asked to undergo strict institutional quarantine at their respective districts and their passports have been taken into possession by the administration.

All repatriated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states, will reach their districts under the supervision of the respective state government representatives where they will be quarantined as per government guidelines.

Six flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat evacuation mission have arrived in Chandigarh till date including one each from USA, Ukraine and New Zealand and three from Dubai.