Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Vande Bharat Mission: 129 arrive in Chandigarh from Ukraine

Vande Bharat Mission: 129 arrive in Chandigarh from Ukraine

Six flights in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission have arrived in Chandigarh till date

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/HT)

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, 129 Indians were brought back from Borispol (Ukraine) in an Air India flight which landed at Chandigarh International Airport at 12.50 am on Saturday.

This is the second flight from Ukraine which has arrived at Chandigarh with stranded Indians. The first had arrived from Kiev.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all passengers arriving from Borispol have been asked to undergo strict institutional quarantine at their respective districts and their passports have been taken into possession by the administration.

All repatriated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states, will reach their districts under the supervision of the respective state government representatives where they will be quarantined as per government guidelines.



Six flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat evacuation mission have arrived in Chandigarh till date including one each from USA, Ukraine and New Zealand and three from Dubai.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Large outbreak areas are in containment zones since April
Jun 28, 2020 00:00 IST
HC: No need to submit income certificate to avail free Covid treatment
Jun 28, 2020 00:00 IST
Mumbai records 2,077 cases, highest in a day
Jun 27, 2020 23:59 IST
Gurugram: 17 found positive for Covid-19 in antigen testing conducted in Jyoti Park
Jun 27, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.