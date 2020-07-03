Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Vegetable prices rise in Chandigarh as lockdown, rain impact supply

Vegetable prices rise in Chandigarh as lockdown, rain impact supply

Farmers say rising fuel prices may hit vegetable rates even further.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:07 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Tomatoes are the worst hit with the price rising from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 60 per kg in a week. (File Photo/ANI)

Uncertainty over the Covid-19 lockdown, coupled with unfavourable weather and rising fuel prices, has affected the vegetable supply, causing the prices to spike.

Tomatoes, which are supplied through Himachal Pradesh, are the worst hit with the price rising from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 60 per kg in a week.

“Due to the recent spell of rains in Himachal Pradesh, a lot of tomatoes have been damaged. Hike in fuel prices will cause the vegetables prices to rise even further in the coming days,” a UT market committee official said.

Prices of vegetables like capsicum, ladyfinger, cabbage and ladyfinger have also increased, with farmers warning other vegetables will also be affected.



Prahlad SIngh Bhamia, a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, said, “We have lost a majority of bittergourd crop due to the recent thunderstorm in Punjab. Because farmers didn’t know for how long the lockdown will last, we didn’t plant new crop. It can take at least a couple of months for the new crop to get ready, which may cause shortage of supply and increase in prices.”

Officials of the Punjab Mandi Board said apni mandis could help bring the prices down. “Right now vendors are moving in streets and need to make a profit. As wholesale prices start to rise, vendors won’t earn enough and will stop bringing vegetables to houses. Mandis can be resumed in a controlled environment, as it will benefit both the farmers and consumers,” an official said.

So far, the UT administration has decided against restarting apni mandis as it won’t be possible to ensure social distancing.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana touch 900 mark with 36 new infections
Jul 03, 2020 01:56 IST
NIOS postpones Class 10, 12 exams until further notice
Jul 03, 2020 01:54 IST
30 booked for obstructing Covid-19 medical team near Mumbai
Jul 03, 2020 01:50 IST
Don’t cut trees during lockdown, activist tells Mumbai civic corporation
Jul 03, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.