Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali vegetable vendor dies after taxi hits scooter

Mohali vegetable vendor dies after taxi hits scooter

The taxi driver, 29-year-old Kulwinder Singh was arrested and later released on bail

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mohali : A 57-year-old man from Phase-11 was killed on Sunday after a WagonR taxi rammed into his Activa at the Phase-7 traffic lights on Sunday.

Gurmeet Singh, who was a vegetable vendor, sustained severe injuries on his head and arms after the collision, police said, adding that doctors at the Civil Hospital in Phase-6 declared him dead.

The postmortem will be conducted on tomorrow, police officials added.

The taxi driver, 29-year-old Kulwinder Singh was arrested and later released on bail. He lives in Barnala district.



A case was registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC at the Mataur police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Moscow book fair in Red Square brings out Pushkin fans, lockdown-weary
Jun 07, 2020 19:36 IST
There is a crisis in the coal industry | Opinion
Jun 07, 2020 19:36 IST
The first move on the India-China chessboard | HT Editorial
Jun 07, 2020 19:34 IST
To defeat Covid-19, follow science and be disciplined | Opinion
Jun 07, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.