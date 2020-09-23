Chandigarh veggie vendors charging up to 30% more than fixed rates

As per the officials of Chandigarh Market Committee, rates are fixed on the basis of wholesale prices of vegetables. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Even though the Chandigarh Market Committee has capped the vegetable prices, residents have been complaining that vendors are charging them up to 30% more than the fixed rates.

With no apni mandis in place, people have been left with no option but to buy vegetables at exorbitant rates.

To assess ground reality, this Hindustan Times reporter approached various vendors across the city and witnessed overpricing at almost every stall/cart.

One kilogram of tomato, the cost of which has been set at ₹70/kg, is being sold for ₹90/kg. Cauliflower, which costs ₹60/kg, is available at ₹90/kg; cucumber at ₹50/kg; and bottle gourd at ₹40/kg.

Guddu, who is selling tomatoes for ₹90 in Sector 18, said, “It is about the quality of vegetables. We make extra effort to procure tomatoes of ‘Himsona’ variety, which are expensive. That’s why I charge more for people.”

Vikas from Sector 46 added that when they bought crates of tomatoes (one crate consists 20kg tomatoes), about two to three kg of the vegetable at the bottom perishes, cost of which has to be borne by them.

A farmer from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, Prahlad Singh Bhamia, said, “During the corresponding period in the past couple of years, prices of vegetables usually remained high, but apni mandis were an attractive option for people to buy vegetables directly from farmers at a fair price. Nowadays, people are at the mercy of vendors, who are charging as per their wish.”

Federation of Sector Welfare Associations’ Chandigarh (FOSWAC) secretary Ranvinder Singh Gill said, “Officials aren’t doing enough to keep tabs on fleecing. They must involve the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to avoid such practice. Many unregistered vendors also visit our sectors. The authorities must provide us a list of registered vendors so that at least we can ensure that we aren’t fleeced.”

As per the officials of Chandigarh Market Committee, rates are fixed on the basis of wholesale prices of vegetables. They said the municipal corporation has to ensure the compliance with the rate list and civic body inspectors can issue challans to vendors found overcharging customers.