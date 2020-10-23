Vehicle burnt outside house in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

By the time the fire was doused, the vehicle was burnt from inside. (HT PHOTO)

An identified miscreant burnt a car parked outside a house in Sector 25, the police said on Friday.

Vikas, the owner of the vehicle, told the police that on Thursday night they heard a loud blast outside and saw some people gathered around his car that was burning. By the time the fire was doused, the vehicle was burnt from inside.

Police said a CCTV camera installed nearby caught a masked person throwing some liquid inside the car after breaking the window. Earlier this month, two vehicles, a Skoda and a Verna, along with a motorcycle were damaged.