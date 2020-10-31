Vehicle damaged in road accident: Panchkula tribunal awards ₹2L compensation to owner

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded ₹2 lakh compensation to a Panchkula resident whose vehicle was damaged in a road accident.

The petitioner, Avtar Singh, 50, of Swastik Vihar, Panchkula, had filed a case against Manjeet Singh of Ambala, driver of the vehicle, Zimidara Cooperative Transport Society through its proprietor Raghubir Singh of Ambala, who owned the bus involved in the accident, and the insurer of the vehicle - Oriental Insurance Company, Chandigarh.

Singh had filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 seeking ₹4 lakh compensation with interest from the date of loss to the property to realisation of the amount on account of damage to the vehicle.

The accident had taken place four years ago on January 28, 2016, near Kalpi Chowk, near Mullana, Ambala. The case was listed in the daily Lok Adalat. However, the parties arrived at an amicable settlement.

“In view of the compromise between the parties, instant claim petition is allowed, leaving the parties to bear their own costs,” the tribunal observed.

The insurance company was directed to pay ₹2.35 lakhs to Avtar Singh within a month, failing which it shall be liable to pay interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of passing of award till payment.