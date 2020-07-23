Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicle lifter held in Chandigarh

Vehicle lifter held in Chandigarh

Police have recovered a stolen Alto from the possession of the accused.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old resident of Raipur Khurd for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of vehicle theft.

The accused was identified as Aasim, who was arrested in connection with a motor vehicle theft reported on July 5 at Manimajra on the complaint of one Rishikesh of Shanti Nagar.

Police have recovered a stolen Alto from the possession of the accused. During questioning, Aasim told the police that he had stolen other vehicles too. He was produced before a court and remanded to two-day police custody. The accused also told the police that he had supplied stolen vehicles to a person living in Burail.

Aasim has two more cases of auto rickshaw theft registered in Manimajra in May against him. He was convicted in a snatching case in 2008 and was released on probation of six months.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.