Vehicle lifting: Chandigarh cops recover 7 two-wheelers from accused duo

The 18-year-old youths were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to one day police remand.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after two 18-year-old youths were arrested for stealing two-wheelers from different locations, police here have recovered seven vehicles, including five motorcycles and two scooters, from their possession.

They were produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to one day police remand.

Both the accused, identified as Vishal and Chirag of Rally village in Panchkula, are school dropouts and used to ride the stolen two-wheelers to impress their friends and girls, police said.

Their crimes came to light after one Man Bahadur of Baltana reported the theft of his Activa scooter from the parking of Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, Chandigarh, on September 4. As cops swung into action, they caught the duo riding the stolen scooter on Tuesday.



During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to commit the vehicle thefts for joy rides and making an impression among their friends and girls.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC.

Police said the seven stolen two-wheelers were recovered from different locations. The accused were active in Manimajra, Panchkula, Derrabassi and Ambala.

