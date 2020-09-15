Vehicle movement restricted in Morni on weekends, holidays

Restrictions have been imposed from Tuesday on vehicles in Morni on weekends and other public holidays to prevent ‘obstruction, injury and annoyance’ to local residents due to regular traffic congestion there of late.

The orders shall remain in force for three months.

The Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) issued the orders following regular traffic jams in the area.

After Himachal Pradesh restricted entry through its borders, most tourists have been flocking to Morni, popularly known as the ‘hill station of Haryana.’

The tourist spot has also seen a fourfold increase in tourist visits amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Earlier there were hardly any vehicles on the roads but now the situation gets so bad that one finds it difficult to cross a road. Traffic jams occur frequently,” says a local police official.

Many tourists also throw safety norms to the winds, posing health risks for residents.

About 1,100 challans have been issued to people not wearing masks, most of them tourists, the official said.

Exercising powers under section 71 and 73 of Haryana Police Act, DCP Mohit Handa said restrictions had been imposed ‘temporarily’ on the movement of motor vehicles every Saturday/Sunday and public holidays. This is applicable to Morni T Point, Thapli Road and Trilokpur Morni road towards Morni / Tikkartal.

However, the new rules do not apply to emergency vehicles, including those used by the police, fire brigades and ambulances. Military and paramilitary forces are exempt too, as are permanent residents of Morni showing bona fide residence proof.

The DC mentions that in case of any other expedient requirement, specific permission for exemption may be obtained as per procedure.

Three SHOs have been given the responsibility to implement the orders in their respective areas: Morni T-point, Thapli Road and at Trilokpur Morni.