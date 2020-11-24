Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicles bought elsewhere but registered in Chandigarh to pay cow cess too

Vehicles bought elsewhere but registered in Chandigarh to pay cow cess too

A proposal for the same will be submitted before the MC general house meeting scheduled for November 27.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Vehicle owners may have to pay cow cess on the vehicles purchased from outside Chandigarh but registered here.

A proposal for the same will be submitted before the MC general house meeting scheduled for November 27.

In June, the administration had already started imposing cow fee on vehicles being purchased in the city. But, the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), which collects the amount on the behalf of the MC, recently submitted that provision should be made in the cow fee notification allowing the imposition of a fee on vehicles purchased outside the Chandigarh but registered with the RLA here.

In the original order, the mandate is for the imposition of Rs 500 fee on the four-wheeler and Rs 200 on the two-wheelers purchased in Chandigarh.

The RLA stated that their office is unable to ask any person to deposit a cow fee from a legal point of view in case the vehicle is purchased from outside the city but registered with it. It recommended an amendment in the original cow fee notification.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 21:19 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Mohali plans aggressive Covid testing
Nov 24, 2020 23:20 IST
GMCH-32 rejects 21 MBBS candidates who sought admission in other states
Nov 24, 2020 23:14 IST
DTCP issues notice to hospital in Cyber Hub for operating without permits
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana to march to Capital against farm bills
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.