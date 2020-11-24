Vehicles bought elsewhere but registered in Chandigarh to pay cow cess too

Vehicle owners may have to pay cow cess on the vehicles purchased from outside Chandigarh but registered here.

A proposal for the same will be submitted before the MC general house meeting scheduled for November 27.

In June, the administration had already started imposing cow fee on vehicles being purchased in the city. But, the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), which collects the amount on the behalf of the MC, recently submitted that provision should be made in the cow fee notification allowing the imposition of a fee on vehicles purchased outside the Chandigarh but registered with the RLA here.

In the original order, the mandate is for the imposition of Rs 500 fee on the four-wheeler and Rs 200 on the two-wheelers purchased in Chandigarh.

The RLA stated that their office is unable to ask any person to deposit a cow fee from a legal point of view in case the vehicle is purchased from outside the city but registered with it. It recommended an amendment in the original cow fee notification.